It is not yet clear whether the Constitution will be amended or whether the voting rights of holders of grey passports will prove fatal to the plan. – Photo: Collage

Vox Populi of political parties. In the context of local elections, the question of the voting rights of holders of grey passports has arisen. What role does the grey passport, intended as a temporary travel document, play today? What are the reasons why the holders of these passports could not become Estonian citizens decades later?