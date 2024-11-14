European Union supports Estonia in purchasing weapons and ammunition

In addition to the selected projects, other promising proposals were submitted. They have been added to a reserve list making them identifiable for potential future funding. For instance, the member states involved in these proposals could seek to financially support them by transferring unused EU funds allocated to them under shared management.

The selected EDIRPA projects involve 20 member states, some of which will engage in common defense procurements projects for the first time. This reflects EDIRPA's role in encouraging collaboration among member states to address critical capability gaps, in particular those exacerbated by the transfer of defense products to Ukraine. On average, six member states are participating in each project -- double the minimum legal requirement of three member states -- showing the interest towards a more unified European approach to defense procurement.

By the submission deadline of July 25, 2024, the Commission received a total of 12 proposals, showing the significant interest from member states and Norway. The Commission services checked the admissibility and eligibility of the received proposals and evaluated them in line with the provisions of the EDIRPA Regulation.

The EDIRPA program is a short-term instrument adopted following Russia's aggression against Ukraine and made to last until 2025 with the aim to incentivize cooperation for the most urgent defense products. The program supports the procurement of defense capabilities by the armed forces of the member states and Norway. The EDIRPA budget is not paying for defense products but is compensating member states for the additional administrative costs of procuring in common. In March 2024, the Commission presented the proposal on a European Defense Industry Program (EDIP) to extend the EDIRPA logic beyond 2025, to continue to aggregate European demand and increase interoperability.