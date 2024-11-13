«I just hate inflation,» said Annely Akkermann, head of the Riigikogu finance committee, in an interview with Postimees a few months ago. The topic was so important to Akkermann that she repeated «I hate inflation» several times.
For subscribers
Mikk Salu’s analysis ⟩ Trump also showed Estonia that people hate inflation
After Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election had become clear, Washington Post columnist Megan McArdle wrote: «The clearest message of this election is that people really, really, really hate inflation.» A few days later, this has already become a widespread belief. There were various reasons for Trump's victory, but almost all who explain it point to rising prices. People just hate inflation.