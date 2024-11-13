LIVE Integration experts discuss cultural diversity

The integration conference, organised by the Integration Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, will bring together renowned researchers and practitioners from Estonia and other countries for the eleventh time. This time, the experts will focus on the issues arising from the diversity of cultures within communities and nationalities – cultural diversity.

«A turbulent world and a changing economy pose more and more challenges to the cohesion of societies. What are the lessons learned that can help to alleviate polarisation and societal tensions? How to maintain cohesion in an increasingly diverse and changing society? How is it possible to stay in a shared information and value space when it is ever easier to live in a digital bubble? These are just some of the issues that we will be discussing at this year’s conference,» said Dmitri Moskovtsev, Director of the Integration Foundation.

The conference will be opened by Minister of Culture Heidy Purga. Afterwards researchers and practitioners from Estonia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Slovakia, Lithuania, Latvia, and other countries will discuss current issues from the perspective of cultural diversity, such as tensions in society, the changing information space, migration trends, countries’ policies, and election campaigns.