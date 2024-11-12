Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election has overshadowed all other events. One such event, occurring shortly before the election, was the release of a report on the broad-based defense of the European Union, led by former Finnish president Sauli Niinistö, opinion editor Erkki Bahovski writes.
ERKKI BAHOVSKI ⟩ A military mindset returns to Europe
The 165-page report is worth reading alongside a report on the EU economy by former Italian prime minister and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi. However, the difference is, of course, that while the EU is an economic organization—making Draghi's recommendations relevant—the EU was never designed to be a military organization.