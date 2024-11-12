We, 13.11.2024
Weather
Customer Care
Subscriptions
Announcements
Advertising
Cookie settings
RUS
EST
For subscribers

ERKKI BAHOVSKI A military mindset returns to Europe

Copy
Erkki Bahovski.
Erkki Bahovski. Photo: Eero Vabamägi

Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election has overshadowed all other events. One such event, occurring shortly before the election, was the release of a report on the broad-based defense of the European Union, led by former Finnish president Sauli Niinistö, opinion editor Erkki Bahovski writes.

The 165-page report is worth reading alongside a report on the EU economy by former Italian prime minister and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi. However, the difference is, of course, that while the EU is an economic organization—making Draghi's recommendations relevant—the EU was never designed to be a military organization.

However, the full-scale war in Ukraine has understandably changed the context, presenting clear challenges for the European Union. What lessons can we now take from Niinistö's report?

Comments
Copy

Terms

Top