KAJA KALLAS AT THE COMMISSIONER HEARING EU must back Ukraine as long as it takes

The European Union must back Ukraine «for as long as it takes» in its fight to repel Russia's invasion, the bloc's designated foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told a confirmation hearing in Brussels Tuesday.
«The situation on the battlefield is difficult. And that's why we must keep working every day,» the former Estonian prime minister told EU lawmakers in Brussels.
«Today, tomorrow and for as long as it takes and with as much military, financial and humanitarian help as needed.»
A hawkish critic of Russia, the 47-year-old Kallas requires a parliamentary green light to succeed Josep Borrell as the bloc's foreign policy chief, though her confirmation is in little doubt since she was tapped for the role directly by EU leaders.
She is one of six designated vice presidents in EU chief Ursula von der Leyen's new European Commission facing lawmakers' scrutiny on Tuesday, the final day of a week-long hearings process.
Kallas said the bloc's support «must be underpinned by a clear path for Ukraine to join the EU,» warning that «what we fight for here is European security and European principles».
With regard to defense policy, Kallas warned the European Parliament about cooperation between Russia, North Korea, and Iran, noting that these three countries are producing more weapons and ammunition than the Euro-Atlantic community. She described China as an increasingly significant and systemic rival to the European Union, posing a dangerous dependency in critical sectors. However, she repeatedly emphasized the importance of listening to the other side in all relations.
MEPs asked Kallas how to engage with the new US administration to ensure continued support for Ukraine. Kallas highlighted that the United States and the European Union are the strongest allies on the global stage and must remain united. She stated that the United States cannot afford to focus solely on China at the expense of Ukraine, adding that China should pay a price for supporting Russia's war of aggression.
Speaking on European defense capabilities, Kallas acknowledged that the sector has suffered from underinvestment for years, and stressed that strengthening European defense capabilities serves as a strong deterrent.
«This would send a clear message to Russia -- don't even think of attacking us, because we will fight back,» she said.
MEPs also questioned Kallas on the European Union's sanctions policy and the relationship between the European Union and NATO. Kallas expressed her belief that the EU should not attempt to duplicate NATO's military capabilities; instead, it should focus on supporting the defense industry and boosting ammunition production.
When asked if sanctions against Russia should be made permanent rather than renewed every six months, Kallas stated that she personally supports the idea but does not see a consensus on it within the Council at this time. Regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Kallas affirmed that the European Union continues to work toward an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and the provision of humanitarian aid, while supporting a two-state solution.
Kallas' presentation and suitability for office will now be evaluated by the chair of the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs and group coordinators. The final decision on the suitability of all commissioner candidates will be made, based on committee recommendations, by the Conference of Presidents of the European Parliament, which includes the president of the parliament and group leaders.
This decision will be made on Nov. 21, after which evaluations for all commissioner candidates will be published. Finally, the European Parliament must give its approval to the new composition of the European Commission as a whole, with the vote scheduled to take place during the plenary session in Strasbourg from Nov. 25 to 28.