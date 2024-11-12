KAJA KALLAS AT THE COMMISSIONER HEARING EU must back Ukraine as long as it takes

MEPs asked Kallas how to engage with the new US administration to ensure continued support for Ukraine. Kallas highlighted that the United States and the European Union are the strongest allies on the global stage and must remain united. She stated that the United States cannot afford to focus solely on China at the expense of Ukraine, adding that China should pay a price for supporting Russia's war of aggression.

Speaking on European defense capabilities, Kallas acknowledged that the sector has suffered from underinvestment for years, and stressed that strengthening European defense capabilities serves as a strong deterrent.

«This would send a clear message to Russia -- don't even think of attacking us, because we will fight back,» she said.

MEPs also questioned Kallas on the European Union's sanctions policy and the relationship between the European Union and NATO. Kallas expressed her belief that the EU should not attempt to duplicate NATO's military capabilities; instead, it should focus on supporting the defense industry and boosting ammunition production.