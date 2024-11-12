MEELIS OIDSALU When is it acceptable for a security official to lie?

On July 25, 1990, during a meeting with Saddam Hussein, US ambassador to Iraq April Glaspie stated that the United States had no official stance on the border dispute between Iraq and Kuwait: «We have no opinion on your conflict with Kuwait, an Arab country's conflict with another Arab country.»

British retired general Thomas Boyd-Carpenter, in his book «Conventional Deterrence», suggests this misleading statement reinforced Hussein's belief that the United States would not intervene if he were to invade Kuwait. Deception and misinformation, often permissible in security diplomacy and the field of security more broadly, can sometimes fuel threats rather than diminish them.

The question of when a security official or policymaker is permitted to deceive or withhold information warrants examination, if only because these officials are the only public servants to whom such behavior is occasionally forgiven under specific conditions. The chance that an unnecessary lie, spurred by anxiety or guilt, might go undetected is significantly higher in the classified realm of security than elsewhere in the public sector, as is the risk that a liar might misjudge the «nobility» of their lie. Or that a figure of power might lie simply to protect their status—a practice that may have been the norm in Renaissance-era security politics (as per Machiavelli’s political philosophy) but should be a cardinal sin in Western democracy.