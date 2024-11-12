MEELIS OIDSALU When is it acceptable for a security official to lie?

When Kaja Kallas disclosed NATO's defense plans for the Baltics in 2021, likely by accident, reactions were mixed. For many, her honesty was empowering; there seemed to be fewer of those who were hurt by the revelation that the public had previously been lied to.
This can be traced back to practices from the Cold War era. In certain cases, lying may be the only way to ensure security and deter adversaries—particularly if telling the truth would expose a critical vulnerability or embolden the enemy.
Joe Biden's United States has been criticized for excessive transparency, neglecting «strategic ambiguity». The real question is whether the actual problem lies in the United States' honesty about its passivity in ensuring global security or in the passivity itself. The same question could be raised regarding Baltic defense plans.
Lying to the enemy has a harmful side effect—it leads to lying to and embellishing matters also for one's own people. It is very possible that Russian authorities were better informed about the actual state of NATO's Baltic defense plans than the Estonian public.
Due to high levels of secrecy, trust plays a critical role in relations between security experts and the public. When a security agency or politician erodes that trust with an ill-considered white lie or unnecessary embellishment, it can have a disproportionately large impact on trust within the field.
In the absence of an immediate, serious threat, both security policy-making politicians and security officials should avoid lying and exaggeration. This way, the public will not develop a false sense of security in situations where society should, in fact, be making serious efforts to ensure its own security.