KADRI PAAS Patriarch Kirill's cryptic message: The Russian state should be interested in making the situation better

The Kremlin's subordinate emphasized that the Russian church cannot allow further alienation of its historical ecumenical Orthodox parts. «But the goal of our political and strategic opponents to limit Russia's soft power in the East is coming true. Not completely, not as they would like, but it is becoming a reality. And our task is to overcome this situation. It is the task of church diplomacy, but I believe that the Russian state should also be interested in making the situation better,» the patriarch said, probably also referring to the Estonian government's efforts over several years to limit the activities of the local branch of the Moscow Patriarchate, that is the Russian special services.

Among other things, the patriarch noted that Russia is not a state. «We are a continent. We sing in the service as follows: 'From the rising of the sun to its setting, let the name of the Lord be praised' (Psalm 113:3). Here, 'from the rising of the sun to its setting' is Russia, the only country in the world. Therefore, of course, anger, envy arise, and the desire to enslave and use our resources. By God's grace, nothing like that was allowed in Tsarist Russia or the Soviet Union. But there was a very dangerous period when we were ready to sacrifice our sovereignty to please others. At the right time, a leader came who turned our country's development from a very bad course to the right one. Now we are moving in that right direction,» the head of the Russian Orthodox Church stressed.