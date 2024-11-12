However, just like at the so-called public press conferences of war criminal Putin, where questions are known in advance, it is the answers that are much more telling. Kirill's answers probably also explain why and how the Kuremäe Convent, which is under the Kremlin's control, ignores the instructions and wishes of the Estonian government.
The following should be read in the context that the priests and members of the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate largely share Kirill's imperialist views and the worldview of the Russian World. Kirill also directly threatened countries wishing to free themselves from the Moscow Patriarchate's hostile influence with intervention from the Russian state.
Patriarch Kirill reiterated that there is no Ukrainian state or people. «The Ukrainian Orthodox Church is a martyr, preserving unity with our church. A non-independent state should have a non-independent church. But this contradicts a tradition from a thousand years ago! We have always been one people and one church. And since this is a very large country, with enormous territory and a strong church, our strategic opponents understood that we cannot be defeated on the battlefield,» the patriarch of the Russian church said.
Patriarch Kirill emphasized that the Russian people are the entire historical Russia. At the beginning of the 20th century, the Russian Empire was the second-largest state in the world, after the British Empire, and its territory included Finland, Poland, and the Baltic states. «To weaken our people—the Russians, Ukrainians, Belarusians, our historical people from historical Russia—it was necessary to lay mines under international relations. And they started doing this immediately, beginning with Simon Petliura and all the others. But what they needed was not an independent Ukraine, but Ukraine that would become anti-Russian. Ukrainian independence has always been linked to fighting against Russia in the minds of its ideologues,» Kirill said.