US professor «Dragonslayer» returns: The sources of Trump victory

Nevertheless, behind the personalities of Trump and Harris, one could see major issues that set apart Democrats and Republicans. This presidential campaign was about the future trajectory the United States is going to take as a country with a potential ripple effect for the rest of the world. On the one side, we had Democrats, whose ideology focused on questioning and eroding the basic pillars of the Western Civilization such as civic nationalism (treating citizens of a nation equally irrespective of their racial and ethnic origin), freedom of speech, free market, constitution, meritocracy, and color-blind system of justice.
The Democratic Party, which shifted to the left for the past fifteen years, has been seeking to supplement or replace those values with globalism, expansive welfare state, centralized federal power, racial and gender quotas, and the equality of outcomes (so-called equity) at the expense of equality of opportunities. On the other side, we had Trump, who favored civic nationalism, freedom of speech, federalism, decentralization, reduced welfare state, lower taxes, color-blind justice, border security to safeguard the country against the illegal immigration. At the same time, claiming the protection of domestic manufacturing, Trump loaded that sensible agenda with a popular but economically questionable project of imposing high tariffs on foreign products, which will eventually increase the prices of goods.