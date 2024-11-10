US professor «Dragonslayer» returns: The sources of Trump victory

At the same time, by speaking in favor of a unconditional nationwide legalization of abortions, Democrats gained much support among their own base, among libertarians, and even some Republicans. By now, 61 per centage of Americans want this whole issue to be depoliticized by making it an individual choice of each woman. Moreover, sensing that on this issue, the majority was on their side and being unable to challenge Republicans on many other matters, Democrats made abortion the central issue of their whole campaign. Another potent populist card that brought Democrats many votes was their promise to partially or completely cancel debts of 45 million young adults who borrowed substantial funds to cover their college tuition. If fulfilled, that rhetorical proposal would have disrupted the credit and banking system of the country. Hoping to secure a wide support among low information public, Harris also proposed a Soviet-style economic measure, suggesting that food producers be forced to lower prices. The latter even shocked some of her ardent supporters, who knew that it was a sure way to create food shortages. Very closely to that unsustainable plan was her plan to introduce rent controls to force homeowners to reduce their rents. Another Harris’s economically unsustainable measure was a demand to increase corporate income tax from current 21 to 28 per cent, which would have further prompted businesses to escape the country.