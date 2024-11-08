LIVE The joint conference of the Baltic countries asks: is there a reason to celebrate?

With participants from Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, the sharing of experiences will also be a central focus. The last similar conference in Tallinn took place in 2013, where Marju Lauristin and Peeter Vihalemm presented their renowned research on the Song and Dance Celebration.

On November 7, 2003, UNESCO listed the Song and Dance Celebration tradition of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania as part of humanity’s intangible cultural heritage. The joint application process also fostered intergovernmental cooperation, leading to the formation of a collaborative council that has included experts from the Song and Dance Celebration field from Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania over the years.

Officially known as the Baltic States Committee for the Safeguarding and Development of the Song and Dance Celebration tradition, it organizes information exchanges between the three countries and monitors the development of the tradition. Under the leadership of this joint Baltic committee, conferences addressing various aspects of the celebration have alternated between the three countries.

The first conference was held in 2001 in Riga during the application preparation phase, followed by Tallinn in 2005, Vilnius in 2006, Riga in 2007, Tallinn in 2013, Riga in 2016, and most recently in Vilnius in 2021.

The lead organizer of the conference is the Estonian Song and Dance Celebration Foundation in co-operation with Estonian National Commission for UNESCO, the Ministry of Culture, the Estonian Folk Dance and Folk Music Society, the Estonian Choral Association, and the Estonian Choral Conductors Association. Colleagues from Latvia and Lithuania also contributed to the conference’s thematic planning.

