ERKKI KOORT Global reshuffle: Tallinn as the closest NATO capital city to North Korea

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has criticized the West for insufficient response to the greatly changed situation in the war. Yet Kyiv itself has refrained from a declaration of war, although it has repeatedly published intelligence on North Korean troops on the battlefield.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspecting special forces training in September 2024. The activity may seem intimidating, but it actually has little to do with what is happening on the battlefield. Photo: South Korea's National Intelligence Service

NATO's response is likely restrained by the United States' reaction, where the next president will soon be elected. Consequently, everyone is waiting for the next steps. When Donald Trump was president, he met with North Korea’s dictator and tried to build relations, but we know nothing about Kamala Harris' actual North Korea policy. The situation will likely become clearer a few weeks after the elections, but the timing of North Korean soldiers' arrival on the battlefield is precise.

The question concerns the reaction of both the West and Ukraine. Will Kyiv declare war on Pyongyang? If not, then why?

It is definitely important to monitor the course of events, but the principle is more significant than the number of troops currently discussed. 12,000 men may seem like a significant force and will undoubtedly cause problems, but it is worth remembering that this is roughly the number of Russian soldiers who are killed or wounded in Ukraine in about ten days. Therefore, by using this cannon fodder, Russia has postponed its problems by about two weeks. It is clear that they are also looking for new solutions, and it is not out of the question that as many or even more troops are already on the way.

As a result of the move by Russia and North Korea, a new player has entered the stage. The issue now is not the number of troops sent. The cooperation with Russia has boosted Pyongyang's sense of self-importance, and this collaboration will be a problem for both NATO and South Korea. However, it seems that not everyone realizes this yet.