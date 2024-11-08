ERKKI KOORT Global reshuffle: Tallinn as the closest NATO capital city to North Korea

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), commonly known as North Korea, is usually distant and isolated for us, with little connection to our geopolitical location. Yet, despite the distance and limited interaction, Tallinn is the closest NATO capital to North Korea. Moreover, Kaja Kallas, who is set to become the EU's high representative for foreign affairs, will need to address the threats and challenges posed by North Korea more intensively. This, in turn, will undoubtedly make this pariah state more aware of Estonia. But above all, we are part of NATO, and global conflicts involving our allies do, to some extent, affect us.
12,000 men may seem like a significant force and will undoubtedly cause problems, but it is worth remembering that this is roughly the number of Russian soldiers who are killed or wounded in Ukraine in about ten days.
Russia has signed a mutual defense pact with North Korea, creating conditions for mutual assistance in the event of an external attack. Since Russia has come under Ukrainian attack in the Kursk region, involving North Korean soldiers in the war is «entirely consistent with international law,» as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov typically puts it in such cases.