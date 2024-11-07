MART LAAR Michal fell into the same trap as Kallas

In itself it is understandable that some of the people who at least partly acknowledge the concerns raised are pinning their hopes on the Michal government, against the backdrop of the horror that preceded it. Because hope is the last to die. After all, it would be nice to believe that tax increases will lead to a rapid upsurge of the economy and that the necessary cuts will be made, that the budget will be made transparent, that the national defense tax will end with this government, that the munitions will be procured, and that, in the end, Estonia will be firmly protected under the hand of the Reform Party. Unfortunately, I can no longer do that. Well, I just can't. And judging by the latest public opinion polls, most people in Estonia lost this belief before it ever arose.

I know from my own experience that the prime minister's seat does not have to bring either popularity or trust. However, even when trust in the prime minister is not high, there has mostly been trust in the direction in which he or she is leading Estonia. Unfortunately, neither is trusted now. Such distrust erodes the very foundations of the state. That this is not uninformed criticism by an outsider is demonstrated by the worried words of a person who knows the Reform Party inside and out, which we should take seriously at least. For who else should know the Reform Party better than its founding member and multiple time minister, Rein Lang, who said about a week ago: «In fact, citizens should be even more concerned than in previous years. If our freely elected people are unable to take unpleasant but essential decisions in a situation where there is a war on our doorstep and our neighbor is becoming increasingly nasty, this inevitably raises doubts about the ability to lead in a real crisis.»