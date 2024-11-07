MART LAAR Michal fell into the same trap as Kallas

- It's already being said that Michal is a minister in Läänemets' government
- I was particularly disappointed trying to understand the national defense portion of the budget bill
- The prime minister's seat does not have to bring either popularity or trust
A few months ago, I analyzed the Michal government's coalition agreement and concluded that the only certainty at the moment was that nothing was certain. Although I was somewhat skeptical about whether the new government can avoid repeating the mistakes of the previous one, I promised to speak again when it becomes clear whether the Michal government will take concrete actions in addition to words or if everything will remain just talk, former Prime Minister Mart Laar (Isamaa) writes.