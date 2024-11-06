Estonian leaders congratulate Trump on election victory

President Alar Karis congratulated president-elect Donald Trump and said Estonia values its enduring alliance with the United States, founded on shared democratic ideals and a joint commitment to global security.

«We look forward to continuing to strengthen our close cooperation in years to come,» he said on the social media platform X.

Prime Minister Kristen Michal said on the same platform: «Congratulations on your impressive election victory. Estonia and the United States have always been the closest of allies. Looking forward to working with you to make the transatlantic relationship stronger and not let aggressors win.»

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna congratulated Trump and said he is looking forward to further strengthening the relations between Estonia and the US in ensuring security and prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic.