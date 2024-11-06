Number of people living in poverty down in Estonia on year, perceived deprivation up

One in four, or 25.3 percent, of lone parent households and around one in eight, or 12.8 percent, people aged 65 or over living alone experienced deprivation in 2024. Deprivation increased by 34 percent in 2024 among lone parent households and rose significantly among households with three or more children and elderly couples.

According to the Ministry of Social Affairs, it is important to target the planned measures to where the need is greatest.

«It is still the people living alone and households with only one source of income who are most at risk of poverty. The absolute poverty rate is also higher among the unemployed. Our aim is to help the most vulnerable target groups -- the elderly and lone parents -- to get back on a better economic footing, both through various allowances and services,» said Kati Nõlvak, head of economic subsistence at the Ministry of Social Affairs.