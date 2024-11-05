KAIRE UUSEN Those seeking to become Estonian citizens should also know of Toots, Teele, Kristiina Ehin *

Otherwise Estonia will, at best, have a population in the future that speaks Estonian but does not know this country or its people. Talking to each other in Estonian about Harry Potter, some well-known Estonian brands, a recent trip to Tenerife, or Pushkin – that somehow feels insufficient. Neither does joining Estonians in complaining about economic problems, criticizing politics, or simply posting photos of Estonian nature on social media make anyone an Estonian, even if that is the desire.

Unfortunately, there is already a huge gap in this domain – even young people born here who speak perfect Estonian, including those of Russian and other origins, as well as cultural figures, often do not know things that are important for Estonia and Estonians. They are unaware of historical events, past cultural figures, folk traditions, legends, jokes, proverbs, and other things that are characteristic of Estonians.

It is sad to acknowledge that there are also such people among those coming from the West. This might be the reason why they are not fully accepted, even though they are law-abiding and hardworking, and support Ukraine and are against Russia.