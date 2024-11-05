KAIRE UUSEN Those seeking to become Estonian citizens should also know of Toots, Teele, Kristiina Ehin *

* The characters from Estonian books and films, Estonian celebrities, regional ethnonyms and film titles mentioned in the opinion piece by Kaire Uusen are listed below in the order as they appear in the text.
Joosep Toots – key character of a series of novels and shorter pieces penned by Estonian writer Oskar Luts between 1912 and the late 1930s, and their hugely popular film adaptations from later years
Teele (Raja Teele) – main female character of the aforementioned works
Kristiina Ehin – Estonian poet, translator, and singer (b. 1977)
Jaan Toots – Estonian entrepreneur and politician, mayor of Narva since 2023
Kati Toots – ex-wife of Jaan Toots, celebrity
Katku Villu – key character of the 1922 novel «Kõrboja peremees» («The Master of Kõrboja») by Estonian writer A. H. Tammsaare and its 1979 film adaptation
Aivo Peterson – (b. Aivo Krõlov in 1970), Estonian politician and former border guard currently on trial on treason charges
Mulks, Hiidlased (mulgid, hiidlased) – residents of Mulgimaa, a region south of Viljandi and in the northwestern part of Valga County; and residents of Hiiumaa, both traditionally seen as people with a distinct regional character
«Siin me oleme» – Estonian TV/film comedy from 1979
«Nukitsamees» («Bumpy») – Estonian film from 1981, based on a 1920 children's story by Oskar Luts
Kristjan Palusalu (1908 – 1987), Johannes Kotkas (1915 – 1998) – Estonian wrestlers, Olympic champions
Toomas Uba (1943 – 2000), Lembitu Kuuse (1950 – 2017) – iconic Estonian sports journalists and reporters
Kärna-Ärni – radio and TV comedy character played in the 1970s and 80s by Sulev Nõmmik (1931 – 1992)
Lydia Koidula (1843 – 1886) – Estonian poet