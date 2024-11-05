We, 6.11.2024
KAIRE UUSEN Those seeking to become Estonian citizens should also know of Toots, Teele, Kristiina Ehin *

Kaire Uusen.
  • Russian-speakers often don't have Estonia in their hearts.
  • Knowledge of Estonian cultural history leaves to be desired.
  • Acceptance among Estonians is through Estonian culture.

As long as immigration pressure is growing and we are still struggling with people from the Soviet era who, even after 30–40 years, have not mastered the official language or know our history, we should start emphasizing the knowledge of Estonian culture and traditions more strongly alongside language skills, columnist Kaire Uusen writes.

Otherwise Estonia will, at best, have a population in the future that speaks Estonian but does not know this country or its people. Talking to each other in Estonian about Harry Potter, some well-known Estonian brands, a recent trip to Tenerife, or Pushkin – that somehow feels insufficient. Neither does joining Estonians in complaining about economic problems, criticizing politics, or simply posting photos of Estonian nature on social media make anyone an Estonian, even if that is the desire.

Unfortunately, there is already a huge gap in this domain – even young people born here who speak perfect Estonian, including those of Russian and other origins, as well as cultural figures, often do not know things that are important for Estonia and Estonians. They are unaware of historical events, past cultural figures, folk traditions, legends, jokes, proverbs, and other things that are characteristic of Estonians.

It is sad to acknowledge that there are also such people among those coming from the West. This might be the reason why they are not fully accepted, even though they are law-abiding and hardworking, and support Ukraine and are against Russia.

Of course, there are also native Estonians who are not interested in the past, or important topics have just passed them by, but there is still hope for them. About ten years ago, when I gave what I thought was a vivid example of Toots, a confused Estonian listener asked whether I was talking about Jaan or Kati. The name Joosep Toots didn't say anything to that person, and the name Katku Villu just made them laugh. But I believe that later, at home, they googled those strange-named characters. In the case of people of Estonian origin or those raised in mixed families, some missing puzzle pieces may fall into place later on, for example in adulthood or due to an extraordinary event. Everyone knows some benighted young person (by this I mean someone who has been pursuing a foreign way of life) who communicates and reads in English, but then suddenly discovers an interest in culture or history or starts researching their family tree.

Just being good is not enough

In today's evil world, people's goodness of heart is also important, as those involved in integration often are keen to emphasize: that we must embrace good people, even if they know nothing about Estonia. However, just being good may not contribute to the preservation of the Estonian language, culture and nation, including the survival of Estonia as a state. Estonians are sometimes happy when someone from Narva or someone who settled here ten years ago speaks Estonian, but the language alone is not enough. This is confirmed by the examples of Aivo Peterson and others.

In a democratic society, no one's mindset is controlled – and that is probably a good thing. However, Estonia could more strongly influence what a person living here must know about Estonia before they can receive a school diploma, a residence permit, or citizenship.

Frankly, I have never understood how it has been possible to graduate from Estonian schools, which supposedly have a similar curriculum, already for thirty years without knowing any Estonian actors or writers, without having read any piece of literature popular with Estonians or seen any local films (although I agree that filmmaking is not always Estonia's strongest suit), without knowing who Mulks or Hiidlased are, etc.

So, those who want to become our people should be required to have watched at least the ten best Estonian films of the century, to have read ten of the best-known books, including the so-called core texts, and know cultural figures from both the past and the present – both by name and by face. And not simply by memorizing this information, but by being able to tell stories or, for example, perform a stand-up act about these figures for an evaluation committee. Everyone should memorize some poem, proverb, legend, or similar that is important to Estonians.

It is very difficult to imagine Jana Toom or Mihhail Kõlvart quoting lines from the film «Siin me oleme» or singing the theme song of «Nukitsamees», but it is precisely deeper exposure to this world that could influence (or shake) the people living here, including those seeking Estonian residency or citizenship, more than anything else.

More and more Estonian athletes with Russian backgrounds and names are making a name for themselves, and they speak good Estonian. This is, of course, commendable, but if you interact with them more closely, it's unfortunately evident that there is very little Estonia in their hearts. In other words, they have little connection to life here in its deeper sense, aside from the current prices, cost of living, gyms, and so on. Their role models and dreams are often in other countries. They probably haven't heard of Palusalu, Kotkas, and most likely don't know who Uba or Kuuse were.

It is understandable that people of other ethnic backgrounds living in Estonia may never start to like Kärna-Ärni or Joosep Toots. It is very difficult to imagine Jana Toom or Mihhail Kõlvart quoting lines from the film «Siin me oleme» or singing the theme song of «Nukitsamees», but it is precisely deeper exposure to this world that could influence (or shake) the people living here, including those seeking Estonian residency or citizenship, more than anything else. It may be intimidating at first, but this knowledge would make it much easier for strangers to blend into the Estonian community and be accepted. If this is so, you might expect to see real Estonian programs and films every day on the Russian-language ETV+, but guess what? It's not the case. The question arises why «our people» don't want to watch our stuff.

While traveling in Estonia, I'm often saddened by the scarcity of the Estonian language, but a couple of times, I've genuinely missed Russian. One instance was when we went to see the film «Vetelkõndija» («Walker on Water») about Kristiina Ehin. She might be the Koidula of the 21st century, but as viewers, we were surprised to find that the film lacked Russian subtitles! And it was one of the few times you couldn't hear Russian spoken in a Tallinn cinema. Another time, at St. Martin's Day fair, something felt off – and then it hit me: for hours, I had only heard Estonian everywhere.

* The characters from Estonian books and films, Estonian celebrities, regional ethnonyms and film titles mentioned in the opinion piece by Kaire Uusen are listed below in the order as they appear in the text.

Joosep Toots – key character of a series of novels and shorter pieces penned by Estonian writer Oskar Luts between 1912 and the late 1930s, and their hugely popular film adaptations from later years

Teele (Raja Teele) – main female character of the aforementioned works

Kristiina Ehin – Estonian poet, translator, and singer (b. 1977)

Jaan Toots – Estonian entrepreneur and politician, mayor of Narva since 2023

Kati Toots – ex-wife of Jaan Toots, celebrity

Katku Villu – key character of the 1922 novel «Kõrboja peremees» («The Master of Kõrboja») by Estonian writer A. H. Tammsaare and its 1979 film adaptation

Aivo Peterson – (b. Aivo Krõlov in 1970), Estonian politician and former border guard currently on trial on treason charges

Mulks, Hiidlased (mulgid, hiidlased) – residents of Mulgimaa, a region south of Viljandi and in the northwestern part of Valga County; and residents of Hiiumaa, both traditionally seen as people with a distinct regional character

«Siin me oleme» – Estonian TV/film comedy from 1979

«Nukitsamees» («Bumpy») – Estonian film from 1981, based on a 1920 children's story by Oskar Luts

Kristjan Palusalu (1908 – 1987), Johannes Kotkas (1915 – 1998) – Estonian wrestlers, Olympic champions

Toomas Uba (1943 – 2000), Lembitu Kuuse (1950 – 2017) – iconic Estonian sports journalists and reporters

Kärna-Ärni – radio and TV comedy character played in the 1970s and 80s by Sulev Nõmmik (1931 – 1992)

Lydia Koidula (1843 – 1886) – Estonian poet

