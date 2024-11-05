JÜRI REINVERE A generation is emerging that has little memory of dictatorship or none at all

The upheaval of the nineties was a powerful event both in the East and the West. In the West, it was because the market of the East opened up for them, which halted their degeneration processes, pushing them 30 to 40 years forward, to the present moment. What happened in the East is familiar to us Estonians, and we still feel its consequences today.

In both art and science, a generation of people who had, for the most part, received a very good Russian education, had to start earning money for their families instead of jumping to the top of science in the West. And Estonians could not benefit from functioning international networks like the ones that the intelligentsia in Moscow or Leningrad managed to preserve amid the collapse of the Soviet Union.

This is the most primary reason why one generation of Estonians seems to have been «skipped» and only the current young generation is starting to have a say in the international context, even though the networks are not yet strong. We see traces of this upheaval in a very large community of Estonians, and in the constant threat of the country running out of people.