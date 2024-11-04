NATIONAL AUDIT OFFICE Objectives of activity-based budgeting have not been achieved

«To whom, how much and for what money is given from the state budget is a very, very substantive issue. Especially now, in tougher times, but not only, it's necessary to understand where the money is spent. The state budget must allow for this. At present, it doesn't. It's also a substantive issue because the public must have an overview of what tax money is being used for. And also, because it's the state budget that sets the limits on the use of money by the executive power and gives the possibility to check later whether the money was used for the intended purpose. The substantive question is not only how to increase state budget revenues, but also -- and perhaps even above all -- how the tax money is spent,» he said.