The statement itself was strong and necessary, aiming to reduce the influence of the Moscow-linked church in Estonia. The Russian Orthodox Church is not a church, instead it operates as a subcontractor for the Kremlin's special services; therefore, the activities of this hostile organization must be ended in Estonia as soon as possible.

In the Moscow church, it is not God they serve but the Kremlin's imperialist ambitions for Greater Russia. Through its influence activities, the Kremlin has succeeded in continuing to segregate and divide the Estonian population using the Moscow church's organization in Estonia. From a security perspective, it is essential that influence activities by an aggressor state are either prevented to the greatest possible extent or their impact is limited. I wish the interior minister strength and persistence in this important work, which Estonia 200 supports in both words and deeds. The SDE leader found himself under pressure, answering questions about why his party so fiercely defends the interests of Russian and Belarusian citizens in Estonia and their participation in local government elections.