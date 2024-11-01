ALLAN KALDOJA Estonia cannot tolerate a religious institution that supports a war of aggression against us

In this case, we are not the first – namely, a law was passed in Ukraine not too long ago, which says: Moscow-related structures will be banned in Ukraine from now on, as they are distributors of Russkiy Mir and enemies, but the Orthodox faith is not banned. All congregations currently under Moscow will be given a transition period – currently nearly a year – and will have a choice. I understand that there is a process going on right now as to what that choice is: whether to go under the autocephalous Ukrainian Orthodox Church – this is an independent Orthodox Church in Ukraine that gained independence from Constantinople in 2019 – or to create a separate structure so that they can go directly under Constantinople because they do not want to cooperate with the so-called neighbors, or current competitors. Constantinople sees things in an eternal perspective – not immediately, but within 50-100 years we will clear up the situation and there will be one church in Ukraine, but ties with Moscow must be ended immediately.