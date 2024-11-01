ALLAN KALDOJA Estonia cannot tolerate a religious institution that supports a war of aggression against us

In spring 2021, you defended your master«s thesis at the School of Theology and Religious Studies of the University of Tartu and the title of your thesis was «The Formation of the Organizational Structure of the Orthodox Church and the Problem of the Diaspora in the Orthodox Church». What led you to this topic?
My first education from the University of Tartu is that of a lawyer and my secondary education is political science. And my first real place of employment was the Ministry of Foreign Affairs – international relations have always interested me. An interesting fact, perhaps, is that hundreds of people worked hard for years to get us into NATO, but I was lucky enough to be able to type up the concrete document – the letter of ratification of the North Atlantic Treaty – upon the reception of which by the US State Department, we became a member of NATO. It was signed by the then foreign minister Kristiina Ojuland. Estonians are, of course, very hardworking and smart, but we are also very lucky, because without this NATO accession, our country would most likely no longer exist – at least since the annexation of Crimea.
After being a diplomat, my main job is being an entrepreneur, but somehow this business world of glass and concrete and measured by Excel started to become too one-dimensional – although it is undoubtedly interesting too. So I returned to the University of Tartu – the School of Theology and Religious Studies, majoring in religious anthropology. I completed the syllabus in a couple of years, but the master's thesis was initially left on the back burner. I have visited quite a few different Orthodox churches in different countries: Armenia, Georgia, Egypt, Bulgaria, Romania, Serbia; of course in Russia and also in Constantinople, or Istanbul, in modern day Turkey.