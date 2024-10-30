Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said at a reception held on Tuesday to celebrate the Republic Day of Türkiye and also the centenary of the diplomatic relations between the Republic of Estonia and the Republic of Türkiye, that relations between the two countries were very good, demonstrated by Türkiye’s decision to take part in NATO's Baltic air policing in 2026.
Türkiye to participate in NATO Baltic Air Policing mission in 2026
«Estonia and Türkiye have close relations in both the economy and culture; however, they are best illustrated by our defense cooperation,» Tsahkna said. «We have been allies in NATO for 20 years now and Türkiye’s decision to take part in NATO's Baltic air policing in 2026 sends a clear message of allied unity and readiness to contribute to the security of the alliance.»
The foreign minister said Estonia highly appreciates Türkiye’s decision.
«In a tense security situation, the permanent and visible presence of allies in our region is crucial,» Tsahkna said. «Defending the air space of the alliance from Ämari reinforces collective defense as a whole.»
Tsahkna noted that Türkiye’s decision to take part in NATO's Baltic air policing is particularly significant this year, when Estonia and Türkiye mark the centenary of their diplomatic relations.