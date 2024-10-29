LAVLY PERLING Kristen Michal, we have stepped in to assist the government!

The core of the bill proposed by The Right and Leo Kunnas is an amendment to the Local Government Council Election Act. Since the constitution grants voting rights, it might initially seem that this right can only be restricted by amending the constitution.

However, this is not the case. The constitution indicates that conditions regarding voting rights can be set by other laws, and this is precisely what the draft by Kunnas and The Right seeks to achieve. Our reasoning is entirely based on Section 11 of the constitution, which allows restrictions on rights and freedoms only in accordance with the constitution. The constitutional basis for this restriction arises from the current situation, where the parliament has declared Russia a terrorist regime, and Russia's influence and interference in other countries' domestic affairs are more relevant today than ever, particularly concerning the elections in Moldova and Georgia. Therefore, time is short, and there is a great need to suspend voting rights.

Solutions must be found for those who currently wish to renounce their Russian citizenship, so they can pursue Estonian citizenship with state support.