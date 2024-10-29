EERIK-NIILES KROSS Georgia’s worst-case scenario to rob Europe of another ally

The Russians are likely capable of disabling the country's communications, energy systems, and crippling government agencies. The election commission also appears to be under their control.
The head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia, Sergei Naryshkin, recently claimed that the US is preparing election fraud in Georgia. He said that the OSCE election observation body ODIHR has received an order from the US State Department to produce a report stating that the conditions for free elections in Georgia are not being met. However, Naryshkin expressed confidence that the Georgian people would make the right choice. He has previously promised that Russia would protect Georgia from a US-instigated color revolution.
What if the worst-case scenario unfolds?
All major European institutions have election observers in Georgia, but of course, they cannot prevent a takeover of the state through massive election fraud. Let us hope they will at least describe what is happening without embellishment. However, observers do not see into the election commission's servers and GRU offices.
What should Europe do if the described worst-case scenario unfolds in the coming days? It is worrying that despite the criticality of the situation, Western attention to Georgia is almost non-existent. It seems as if the free world has already given up in advance.
Estonia's position if the worst-case scenario comes true, as it did in Belarus, should be the same as it was in the case of Lukashenko's election takeover. Neither Estonia nor Europe should recognize a victory declared through election theft!