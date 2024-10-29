EERIK-NIILES KROSS Georgia’s worst-case scenario to rob Europe of another ally

Georgian Dream's election campaign has been directly against the European Union – choose the European path, you get war; choose friendship with Russia, you get peace. In recent months, unknown individuals have systematically beaten or harassed opposition politicians and campaign activists. No crime has been detected. Even the burglars who ransacked the apartment of an opposition figure living in the same building as the prime minister were not found, as allegedly no security cameras were functioning during the burglary. For months, civil society organizations in Georgia have also been harassed, labeled as foreign agents, and removed from lists of election observers. For instance, yesterday [Thursday – ed.] morning, the Investigative Service of Georgia’s Ministry of Finance searched the homes of Atlantic Council employees, the office of the US company Concentrix in Tbilisi, and the apartments of several activists.