Estonian formin: These elections deepened concerns over democratic development of Georgia

«Yesterday, Oct. 26, parliamentary elections were held in Georgia. They are historic elections and their result will show whether Georgia can return to the path of integration with the European Union or whether they will move towards deeper authoritarianism. When I was in Tbilisi this spring, I saw tens of thousands of people confront the ruling party and the police. We all remember the images of the streets of major Georgian cities filled with European Union flags,» Tsahkna said in a press release on Sunday.

«Both local and OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) election observers were critical in their assessment of the conduct of elections and the preceding period. These elections deepened concerns over the democratic development of Georgia,» the minister added.