Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said on Sunday that the recent elections in Georgia deepened concerns over the democratic development of the country.
Estonian formin: These elections deepened concerns over democratic development of Georgia
«Yesterday, Oct. 26, parliamentary elections were held in Georgia. They are historic elections and their result will show whether Georgia can return to the path of integration with the European Union or whether they will move towards deeper authoritarianism. When I was in Tbilisi this spring, I saw tens of thousands of people confront the ruling party and the police. We all remember the images of the streets of major Georgian cities filled with European Union flags,» Tsahkna said in a press release on Sunday.
«Both local and OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) election observers were critical in their assessment of the conduct of elections and the preceding period. These elections deepened concerns over the democratic development of Georgia,» the minister added.
Notable examples listed by observers included the law on foreign influence that discriminates against the civil society and free media; the election promise of the Georgian Dream Party to ban opposition, and the accusation reflecting Kremlin propaganda that the West wants to push Georgia into war. Observers also noted that the ruling party and opposition parties has unequal opportunities before the elections. Reports talk of widespread abuses of administrative resources, of pressuring civil servants, and intimidation.
«We have seen very concerning images and reports of widespread violations on election day: the illegal collection of personal data, ballot stuffing, and repeated voting, but also impeding the work of observers and even expelling them from polling stations,» Tsahkna said. «We want to see all complaints investigated impartially and promptly.»
«Georgia»s future depends on what the period following the election will be like, and whether or not next steps respect European values and norms. It is also important for the upcoming period to be peaceful and without violence, and the authorities have a particular responsibility here,« the minister added. »We are closely monitoring developments and continue to support Georgia«s path to democracy.»