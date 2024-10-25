ANDREY KUZICHKIN China's economic infiltration into Russia is extensive

The lights and shadows of China-Russia economic relations
According to official statistics, trade between China and Russia skyrocketed until 2024. In 2023, Russian companies' imports of Chinese goods increased by 78 percent. China filled the segments of the Russian market that were previously occupied by Western companies, supplying cars, construction and road-building equipment, spare parts, tools, electronics, and household appliances.
In two years of war, China's share of Russian foreign trade nearly doubled, reaching 33 percent. Almost half of Russia's crude oil and coal exports went to China, and 90 percent of transactions were settled in yuan. However, Russia’s share of China’s foreign trade increased only slightly, from 2.5 percent to 4 percent.
For China's giant economy, the Kremlin's vaunted "Russian economic might" is insignificant, like a frog to a dragon. Moreover, new US sanctions on banks serving Russian accounts have forced China to scale back cooperation with Russia. In 2024, the growth in Moscow-Beijing trade was replaced by a 5–10 percent decline in several market segments.
However, there is reason to believe that China's economic infiltration into Russia is broader and deeper, though obscured from view. Nearly 90 percent of China's investments in the Russian economy are made through offshore companies in the Virgin Islands and the Cayman Islands. Chinese companies are illegally logging billions of cubic meters of forest in Siberia and the Far East, and engaging in the smuggling of gold, diamonds, and precious fish. In the past, Russian law enforcement fought against this, but now they turn a blind eye, as they are funded by Chinese companies.