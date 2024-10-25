ANDREY KUZICHKIN China's economic infiltration into Russia is extensive

Chinese policy is a path of endless cunning, according to Sun Tzu, a Chinese strategist from the 6th century BC. And having interacted with the Chinese, I can confirm that they are intelligent, remarkably hardworking, talented, and always have a good appetite—and they are also very cunning. For now, Beijing is satisfied with Russia's vassal status, extracting resources cheaply and selling its goods at a high price. China has been the main beneficiary of the war in Ukraine, and although the key to peace lies in Xi Jinping's hands, he is in no rush to use it. Beijing is interested in weakening Putin's regime as much as possible so that later it can impose agreements on him that would solidify China's control over Russia's Far East and Siberia.