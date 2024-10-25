KARL SIGMUND BERTING UN secretary-general spat in the face of international law

And so it was that UN Secretary-General António Guterres went to visit Putin – dipping a piece of bread in salt and washing it down with vodka, according to the old Russian custom. Embarrassing! Obviously, every war ends at the negotiating table, but to go to Russia as head of the UN while the Russians continue to attack civilian sites in Ukraine on a daily basis is extremely unseemly and insulting. Moreover, it gives a clear propaganda victory to the Kremlin, which can definitely proclaim through all channels that «Russia is now back in the big game.» It didn't take very long, did it?

The entire event can be characterized by two keywords: wrong time and wrong place. Someone who is the secretary-general of the UN should understand the consequences of their actions. By cozying up to Putin, Guterres further undermines trust in the UN in our region. Even if he went there as a «peace envoy» to discuss some «peace plan» with Putin, it is not very convincing. It simply looks bad, and by doing it he has caused reputational damage both to himself and to the organization he leads. Additionally, he has spat in the face of the victim – Ukraine.

If the UN, too, does not stand up for international law at the highest level, then there is no longer any point to this organization in such form. Alternatively, there is no longer any point to the International Criminal Court if the head of the United Nations, too, finds its decisions only good to be used as a fan.