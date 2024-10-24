YURI FELSHTINSKY Trump would cut aid to Ukraine already in November

It was genuinely believed in the FSB until 2022 that they had a realistic chance of establishing control over the whole of Europe.
As we know, today's Russian leadership has abandoned this concept, and Putin has formulated a thesis since 2014 that Russia will win a nuclear war. So the concept has completely changed, and it was genuinely believed in the FSB until 2022 that they had a realistic chance of establishing control over the whole of Europe. All this did not turn out to be quite true because the 2022 operation, planned as a Blitzkrieg, failed. And here's an interesting aspect.
The failure did not occur because of the West, NATO, or even Russia, but because of Ukraine. The original plan was that within three days or three weeks, Ukraine would cease to exist, that it would capitulate. And frankly, everyone expected just that – that Ukraine would surrender and the West would shrug its shoulders and say: «Well, what can we do?!»
Just as was the reaction to the annexation of Crimea?
Yes, in exactly the same way. «There's nothing to do about it – Russia captured Ukraine in three days, Ukraine capitulated...» Ukraine did not capitulate, and then the West had a problem: what to do now? And if the West had consisted only of Germany, France and the US, the solution would have been to simply look and wait. However, since the West also consisted of, among others, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Finland, i.e. countries that have experienced Russian occupation first-hand, and since Ukraine resisted, they began supporting Ukraine.