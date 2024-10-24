It is clear already now, after two and a half years of war, that the main military force in Europe is, of course, the Ukrainian army. Not to mention the fact that in the composition of the armed forces of Ukraine there are Belarusian units that have long sought to be sent to the Ukraine-Belarus front. It is just Ukraine's position today that they do not want to overthrow Lukashenko. Why it is so – I don't know, there are apparently certain considerations. But it is clear that by losing Belarus, Russia will lose the war. It is very difficult to answer the question of how exactly Russia can lose the war to Ukraine, but for me the answer is clear: loss of Belarus and strikes on Moscow.