Estonian scientists: Extinction of mammoths not caused by climate change

The research findings, published in the scientific journal Quaternary Science Reviews, focus on the southeastern part of Western Siberia, a region that has been little studied to date. The study analyzed the isotopic compositions of mammoth teeth and tusks, which provided scientists with valuable information about the climate and living environment at the time.

The lead researcher, Ivan Krivokorin, explained that for a long time it was believed that the last glacial maximum was so cold and inhospitable that mammoths had to constantly struggle for survival.

"However, our results suggest that the climate warmed between 28,000 and 22,000 years ago, and the living conditions in the southeastern part of Western Siberia were not as harsh as previously thought. Thus, mammoths were able to live there in conditions that did not differ significantly from those of their European peers at the time," he said.

The researchers discovered that the habitat of mammoths in Western Siberia was much more diverse than previously thought. The climate there became warmer over time, which could have provided more suitable living conditions for mammoths. This finding challenges the hypothesis that climate change alone led to the extinction of mammoths.