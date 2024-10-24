Maria Sarantseva, visa secretary at the Estonian embassy in Ankara, submitted her research paper to the Turkish university on March 7 this year, and the university approved it on May 28. An article based on the research, titled "The Rise of Nationalism in Ukraine: Erich Fromm’s Psychoanalytic Approach," was published in the university's biannual journal titled Journal of Crises and Political Research.

Sarantseva writes in her work, which is primarily based on Russian sources, that the roots of Ukrainian nationalism lie in the trauma stemming from the collapse of the Soviet Union. She also refers to Ukraine's 2013-2014 Revolution of Dignity as a «coup d'etat», draws parallels between contemporary Ukraine and Nazi Germany, and describes the Russian invasion of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in 2014 as the «separation of the Lugansk and Donetsk Republics.»

A small but important detail in the work published in the journal is that the name of the capital of Ukraine is spelled in English as «Kiev», a spelling derived from Russian. This annoys Ukrainians, who prefer their capital to be spelled as «Kyiv» in English.