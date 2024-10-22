ERKKI BAHOVSKI Peace is usually temporary in nature

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented Ukraine's peace plan last week. It is clear that it will not bring peace in the final sense, because neither side intends to lay down weapons, but there is hope that there will be an end to the hostilities for some time. Maybe.

In history, there have been very few peaces – if any – where the warring parties have ceased fighting and peace has truly arrived. Peace in world history has usually meant that one of the warring parties has been completely destroyed or brought to the brink of destruction, so that it no longer poses a real threat to the other warring party. For example, in the Third Punic War (146–149 BC), the Romans completely destroyed Carthage, building an entirely different city in its place. Before that, however, two more Punic wars had been fought. In the history of Europe, peace came in 1945; it meant the complete crushing of Germany and occupation by the Allies. And peace in the Western European sense did not apply in Eastern Europe, where, in principle, the regime established by the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact continued.