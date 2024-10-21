RAIVO VARE How to ensure Estonia's freedom also when the world order changes?

The role of international law in value-based foreign policy

It is clear that, like any other order, the world order is also based on rules, some of which are set forth legally and some of which are based on the practice of customary law. Whereas it can be argued that, as is jokingly said about the European Union – that usually it has evolved and changed through crises – so has, in fact, been largely the case with international law. Whereas the prerequisite for agreeing on certain texts of international law is, as a rule, some kind of agreement between major powers. This was the case in the 19th century, but also in the 20th century. Time and again, the trigger for such developments was a crisis, the most striking and visible examples being the two world wars. In the aftermath of which the major international players always need to fix the new equilibrium resulting from the crisis in a more general framework, in addition to the public and secret agreements between them.