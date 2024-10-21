RAIVO VARE How to ensure Estonia's freedom also when the world order changes?

For Estonia, as a small country with a specific geographical position, the crucial threat factor now increasing again is traditionally our eastern neighbor.
Now, alas, the tumultuous times are upon us again, as another 80-year global development cycle, which I have written about before, is coming to an end. The post-World War II world order is in a process of change, which China and Russia, in particular, but also a number of other major emerging economies are trying to exploit to their own advantage and to maximally reduce the role played by the collective West, led by the US, in this order, and to consolidate their positions internationally, both globally and regionally. For Estonia, as a small country with a specific geographical position, the crucial threat factor now increasing again is traditionally our eastern neighbor, Russia, with its imperial ambitions. Therefore, we are once again in a situation where, on the one hand, we must adhere to a value-based foreign policy as much as possible, while on the other hand, considering the rapidly changing and increasingly tense broader situation.
We must accept that the primary value of our foreign policy is to ensure the independence and freedom of our state, as only then can we also guarantee the preservation of the Estonian nation, language and culture through the ages, as stated in our Constitution. However, this in turn means the need to be well-oriented and to take into account and utilize the undercurrents operating in global politics and the interests of the major players, and unfortunately, at times, to make temporary compromises and to protect our interests by all available means and methods.