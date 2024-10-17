UK assigns Brigade Combat Team for Estonia's defense

«Close defense cooperation between Estonia and the UK is becoming increasingly specific. The roadmap signed today is based on new NATO defense plans. One of its key points is a long-term agreement for the UK to assign its 4 Brigade for the reinforcement of Estonia, which will be held and developed in the UK in high readiness to reinforce Estonia in the event of a crisis or conflict,» Pevkur said in a press release.

The minister added that Estonia and the UK will continue to work together to plan the pre-deployment of the equipment of the 4 Brigade Combat Team in Estonia.

«I am pleased that on the basis of the agreement signed today, the United Kingdom will be directing the latest and most modern combat equipment to Estonia, such as the Archer self-propelled artillery, the Boxer and Ajax armored transporters, and Challenger 3 tanks,» Pevkur noted.

According to the minister, the activities to develop the brigade include regular exercises to practice the transfer of the brigade to Estonia.

«The next such exercise will be, for example, the large-scale exercise Siil in 2025, where the transfer of the reinforcement brigade assigned to us will be rehearsed,» he said.