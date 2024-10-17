Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur and UK Defense Secretary John Healey signed a bilateral defense cooperation roadmap in Brussels, outlining Estonia and the UK's joint activities in the coming years and long-term efforts to strengthen the defense of NATO's eastern flank in Estonia.
UK assigns Brigade Combat Team for Estonia's defense
«Close defense cooperation between Estonia and the UK is becoming increasingly specific. The roadmap signed today is based on new NATO defense plans. One of its key points is a long-term agreement for the UK to assign its 4 Brigade for the reinforcement of Estonia, which will be held and developed in the UK in high readiness to reinforce Estonia in the event of a crisis or conflict,» Pevkur said in a press release.
The minister added that Estonia and the UK will continue to work together to plan the pre-deployment of the equipment of the 4 Brigade Combat Team in Estonia.
«I am pleased that on the basis of the agreement signed today, the United Kingdom will be directing the latest and most modern combat equipment to Estonia, such as the Archer self-propelled artillery, the Boxer and Ajax armored transporters, and Challenger 3 tanks,» Pevkur noted.
According to the minister, the activities to develop the brigade include regular exercises to practice the transfer of the brigade to Estonia.
«The next such exercise will be, for example, the large-scale exercise Siil in 2025, where the transfer of the reinforcement brigade assigned to us will be rehearsed,» he said.
The UK's permanently-based armored battlegroup in-country in Estonia as part of Estonia's 1st Infantry Brigade, as has been the case since 2017 -- augmented by divisional-level assets, such as short range air defense and multiple launch rocket systems -- will be maintained.
For the greater integration of forces, the UK will fill the position of deputy commander in the Estonian Division headquarters as well as a number of other staff officer positions in the division. The UK will also advise and assist the development of the Estonian Division's deep capability and continue developing the crisis roles of the HQ CABRIT in support of the Estonian Division with the aim of further integration of crisis/wartime roles in the future.
In return, Estonia will ensure the best possible host nation support for UK troops deployed to Estonia. This includes assured and sufficient access to training estates and training on private land as well as all aspects of logistical support and the necessary infrastructure in support of the forward land forces battlegroup and the brigade.
The UK and Estonia will intensify their efforts to identify opportunities for collaboration to enhance interoperability between, and support of, the forward land forces battlegroup, the brigade, other sovereign assets, and the Estonian Division, including in terms of ammunition, battlefield communications and Counter-UAV, as well as opportunities to jointly procure ammunition and complex weapons where appropriate.