My Ukrainian friends cannot understand Estonian politics. Neither can I. How is it possible that we haven't learned the main lesson from the Ukrainian experience – Russian citizenship is one of the instruments of the Russian Federation's hybrid war, Ilmar Raag, expert in strategic communications (The Right), writes.
ILMAR RAAG ⟩ Influence agents must not be allowed to gain prominence in Republic of Estonia
The Estonian state meanwhile seems to be deciding that, since the issue is too controversial, it is not worth addressing. Thus, as things stand, Estonia agrees that a terrorist regime can influence life here.
Russia's plan in Ukraine had the hallmarks of FSB