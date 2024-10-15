This is something that, for various understandable historical reasons, many Estonian youths often do not possess—and why should they? Employers do not demand this in the hope that an educated young person will read Dostoevsky in the original language. Rather, it is to serve the ever-growing Russian-speaking community in their own language. This is a very serious problem that sends a clear message to young Estonians: your nationality and your language as the state language are not respected in your homeland. Your country does not instill confidence in you.

What motivation should a young person feel to cope with their life when their identity and future are at stake? This has been a pressing issue for some time now. Education documents openly emphasize the aim of raising «global citizens» instead of promoting Estonian culture and identity, as mandated by the constitution.

Thus, young Estonians are systematically stripped of the essential sense of belonging—and gradually, their cultural identity. If you belong everywhere, to «the world», then you do not truly belong anywhere. You are rootless and homeless. A drifting element. (One cannot help but recall an old saying that the proletariat has no homeland.)