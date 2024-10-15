MAARJA VAINO The scare tactics in our society have become maniacal

Instead of finding solutions, the focus has been for years on cultivating the issue, sowing confusion about hormonal imbalances in the minds and souls of teenagers. This «nudging» has led many young people to find safety in being «gender-neutral», fearing that otherwise, someone struggling with gender identity may feel offended.
Those who dare to speak critically on this topic are met with furious accusations of «intolerance». Young people, who lack social capital or self-confidence, are understandably terrified of «offending»—fearing exclusion from «the group». There are an increasing number of topics by which someone, somewhere, feels painfully offended.
The threats of war and climate catastrophe are no less intimidating, echoing like a mantra in the news, on social media, in private conversations, and even in classrooms.
Creating an atmosphere of fear results in voluntary submission. In a climate of anxiety, it is easy to convince people—adults included—that questioning the «only correct» viewpoint endangers everyone, young people, the functioning of society, and the state.
In this increasingly fear-driven world, the wisest choice is often to remain silent, withdrawing into oneself and directing all conflicting feelings and anxieties inward, where their boiling point only continues to rise. The result is a growing prevalence of anxiety disorders, suicides, and other mental health issues among young people.