JÜRI KOTŠINEV Putin fears economic collapse

Due to the war, Putin is forced to increase his country's defense spending while simultaneously reducing social services for his citizens. Despite the great hopes instilled in Russians by propagandists about an impending breakthrough on the eastern front in Ukraine, fierce battles continue there with the same intensity as before. Even now, as Russian forces have taken control of the city of Vuhledar, the collapse of the front remains as distant as it was before the fall of Vuhledar.
The tensions in Russia, arising from the war in Ukraine, are clearly reflected in Kremlin decisions regarding the economy. The Russian Central Bank has raised deposit interest rates to 19 percent. This results from Western sanctions and a labor shortage in the Russian labor market. Moscow has announced that defense spending will increase by a quarter in 2025. Putin fears a collapse similar to the one that ended the USSR.
On the front in Ukraine, an average of 1,200 Russian fighters are dying each day. Consequently, there is an ever-decreasing labor force in Russia. Defense spending now constitutes 32 percent of the entire national budget, a figure comparable to the Soviet era when the union was at war with Afghanistan. At the same time, expenditures for pensions, healthcare, and other social services are being cut. As a result, public dissatisfaction in Russia is rising steadily. The burden of the war, however, falls on the very same populace.