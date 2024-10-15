JÜRI KOTŠINEV Putin fears economic collapse

Putin still hopes that the West will tire of supporting Ukraine and that the crumbling, broken Russian war machine will be able to use its relentless bombardment to wear down the Ukrainians and their allies to the point of capitulation to the Kremlin. This must not happen. Time works in favor of Ukraine and its allies. They must endure and allow Russia to drive its war economy into conditions of economic collapse. Ukraine must hold out, and Western countries must not tire of providing assistance in a war that will significantly determine the fate of the 21st century, not only in continental Europe but also elsewhere on this planet. Even Putin is paler from war fatigue than before.