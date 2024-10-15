Moscow-named pathway in Tallinn renamed to Saaremaa puiestee

According to Tallinn Deputy Mayor Madle Lippus, it is unjustifiable for a street in Tallinn to bear the name of the capital of an aggressor state, whose goal is to destroy Ukraine’s independence.

«Renaming the pathway is one way we express our support for a free and democratic society in our public space. Additionally, using a unified street name along the entire section simplifies navigation and helps prevent confusion for those who rely on street names,» the Deputy Mayor explained.

The renamed section of Saaremaa puiestee is approximately 1,200 meters long, of which about 950 meters were already called Saaremaa puiestee, and 250 meters carried the name Moskva puiestee. Since the section is seamlessly connected and perceived as a single unit, there is no need to divide it into multiple named segments.

The Tallinn Naming Committee believes that it is reasonable to use a single name for short, uninterrupted traffic areas, especially when no addresses are assigned to them. Similar examples can be found elsewhere in Tallinn, such as Kõrgepinge Street, which runs through several districts, and Kitsarööpa tee, which spans multiple neighborhoods in Nõmme.

The Naming Committee discussed the name change on August 28, 2024. The Lasnamäe District Government approved the committee's proposals on September 17, 2024.