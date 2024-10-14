Chamber makes 11 proposals for how to increase competitiveness of Estonia's economy.

Furthermore, employers and employees must be given the possibility to enter into flexible working time agreements, where working hours are not set out in the form of a specific number, for example, 30 hours a week, but in a certain range, for example, 30-40 hours a week. In addition, the Employment Contracts Act must be amended in such a way that it is allowed to enter into a fixed-term employment contract without a valid reason, the chamber argues.

The cap on tax-free expenses incurred by businesses for promoting employee health should be raised from 400 euros to 1,000 euros a year, as increases in the consumer price index and healthcare costs have made the existing limit insufficient.

According to the chamber, family doctors should be granted the right to conduct health check-ups. In certain regions of Estonia, such as Hiiumaa, access to occupational health physicians is problematic. Smaller companies in peripheral areas find it difficult to send their employees for health check-ups within a reasonable time frame and at a reasonable cost. The chamber proposes granting family doctors the authority to provide occupational health services, especially in workplaces with lower occupational hazards, such as office workers.