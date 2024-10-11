EDITORIAL Who will take gold?

Regardless of the election result, the debates of the candidates have been interesting and have moved Estonian sports forward.

At the same time, eight years as the EOC president is a long time, and people may have become tired of Sõõrumaa, or rather, some have said that we need to go faster, higher, stronger, as is the Olympic motto. Those who would like changes would like to see Kaljulaid as president, and there is no doubt that she has new energy and that she would start enthusiastically organizing things in the EOC. However, in which direction and what specifically is another question altogether. Kaljulaid is rather a clean slate when it comes to the sports world and some of her recent sharp statements have made some sports people wary.

Taking this into account, a suitable compromise between innovation and stability would be provided by Teigamägi, who, having served as Sõõrumaa’s vice president for the most recent period, is well acquainted with the daily concerns of Estonian sports, sport federations and athletes. The top sports committee led by him has been operating efficiently. Unfortunately, according to some, there is a bomb attached to his leg called the Mehis Viru case. Despite this, Teigamägi would bring a breath of fresh air to the umbrella organization of Estonian sports, but certainly not a shock.

For its part, Postimees recommends that the EOC focus on top and achievement sports in the future, for which it has the best competence in Estonia, and leave recreational sports to be organized by others. Regardless of the election result, the debates of the candidates have been interesting and have moved Estonian sports forward. As Pierre de Coubertin said, it's not the winning but the taking part that counts.