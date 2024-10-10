VIKTORIA LADÕNSKAJA-KUBITS The dangerous trend of floor-crossing

In watching the debates on «Esimene stuudio («First Studio»), captions have never been so crucial before. Without the correct answers displayed in the captions, following the current affairs show would be a complete puzzle: who is representing whom now?
Politicians are swapping seats, changing their phrasing, patching up their worldview, and criticizing their former parties. It's clear that defecting from one party to another (whether for pay, a job, power, or beliefs) is a personal choice. However, as there have been too many such examples lately, perhaps we should pause for a moment to understand why this popular political trend brings nothing good to voters in the long run.
Let's start with the city of Tallinn. What were we promised for years by the opposition in this city, regardless of the party? That they would break up the Center Party's food chain, corruption, power trading. Now we read that the new rulers (Reform, SDE, Estonia 200, Isamaa), who promised a great cleansing in the supervisory boards of companies owned by the city, are taking even more from the supervisory boards in extras than Center Party members during Kõlvart's time.
The offer/acceptance of a seat in exchange for a party switch also appears to be an example of power trading. And notably, the slogan promising to «stand apart from the policymaking of the Center Party» is contradicted by an outright political move – the hiring of Jurtšenko. In other words, the views and actions of Jurtšenko, a member of the Center Party, were not good exactly as long as she was a member of the Center Party, but now that they have been repainted red [the color of Social Democrats – ed.], they are.