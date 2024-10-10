VIKTORIA LADÕNSKAJA-KUBITS The dangerous trend of floor-crossing

Third, it sends an extremely bad message to voters. Among the general public, this news will not be interpreted in any other way than «all them politicians are up for sale.» Because talk all you want, explain all you like, hire PR services and sit up all night on social media, but when three components – job, salary, and party switch – come as a batch, it doesn't look like anything other than a political buy-sell agreement. And, of course, this will not only tarnish the reputation of the particular politician, but the entire current state of politics, robbing it of voters' trust.

After the above, a legitimate question immediately arises: is changing political parties not allowed then, can't you change parties at all? Of course you can. There are examples of people who became active in politics, joined a political party, and only after several years they realized what their worldview really is. It's awkward to be a socialist among conservatives or a right-wing person on the left wing. In that case (and we've seen it repeatedly) the politician will change party. Often such fact does not even attract the attention of the media.