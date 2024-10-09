SERGEI MEDVEDEV Russia mobilizing women to bear children for the army

What to expect next? Since modern Russia is meekly imitating the Stalinist USSR in a role-playing game, Stalinist biopolitical laws should be expected: the prohibition and criminalization of abortion (things have been moving in this direction for several years, since abortion is essentially excluded from the system of compulsory health insurance) and a childlessness tax. Let us recall that under the name of «tax for bachelors, singles and members of small families» it was introduced in November 1941, during the most critical period of the so-called Great Patriotic War – the connection between giving birth to children and war was the most direct. The tax was paid by men between the ages of 20 and 50, regardless of marital status, as well as married women between the ages of 20 and 45. The war ended, but the tax remained in place until 1990 – and 35 years later, it may return to the legislation of the state that is feverishly grappling with how to force the population to have children. Not far from discriminatory tax measures against the childless are repressive measures: administrative cases and fines for those who do not want to have children, and further, with biopolitical imagination, even forced fertilization – for example, with the participation of such altogether worthy suitors as veterans of the «special military operation.» As the practice of recent years shows, there is no such wild dystopia, such absurdity or grotesque that could not be realized in today's Russia.