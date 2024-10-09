SERGEI MEDVEDEV Russia mobilizing women to bear children for the army

This indeed is a genuine mobilization of women. Their bodies do not belong to them, but to the state, which is extending its borders (which, as we know, «end nowhere») not only in geographical space, but also in the human body, appropriating the bodies of its citizens as a strategic resource. This is a new, expanded definition of national sovereignty – not only as geopolitical control over territory, but also as biopolitical control over human life. In this paradigm, the man's job is to kill and die in the countless wars of this country, and the woman's job is to give birth to new men who will set out to kill and die again, locking life into an endless chain of procreation and destruction, a smoothly operating meat grinder of biopolitics (politics of life) and necropolitics (politics of death). Marshal Zhukov's ingenious dictum «women will give birth to more,» which he allegedly used in a conversation with General Eisenhower about the Soviets' huge losses in the battle for Berlin, is too good to be a mere apocryphal.
