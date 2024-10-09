Hundreds of Finnish criminals doing business in Estonia to circumvent ban.

The journalists have found that convicted Finnish criminals are using Estonia to circumvent the prohibitions on business imposed on them in their own country or to hide their assets from creditors, Yle reported.

They identified 58 persons who are banned from doing business in Finland due to financial crimes, but who continue to do business in Estonia.

A business ban is imposed in cases where a court finds that the person has used a business as a means of committing crimes. A business ban issued in Finland should also apply in Estonia.

The more than 900 individuals identified by the investigation owe more than 40 million euros in Finland, including in tax arrears and penalties for criminal activities.

A significant number of these companies have no real business in Estonia and are merely shells run from Finland. This became evident when an investigative journalist visited the alleged addresses of several such companies as indicated in the Estonian commercial register. For example, according to the commercial register, more than 1,500 companies are registered to a single address in downtown Tallinn.