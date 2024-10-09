Investigation Did Not Identify Driver Assistance System as the Culprit in Tesla Accident

After the fatal traffic accident in June in Harju County, where a woman driving a Tesla Model X died, one line of investigation raised the possibility that the accident could have been caused by the vehicle's advanced autopilot.

According to Raul Annuka, head of the North Prefecture's accident investigation group, the police requested information from Tesla to clarify the circumstances of the incident but, unfortunately, did not receive any responses to their inquiries. The police hoped to retrieve driving data from Tesla's servers, which record some driving information for all Teslas.

«Based on other evidence that emerged during the investigation, there is no reason to believe that the accident was caused by a technical failure of the car,» said Annuka. Therefore, the police ended the investigation, which had been initiated to clarify the circumstances of the traffic accident, in September.