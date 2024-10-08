MPs propose to recognize mass deportation of Crimean Tatars as act of genocide

The foreign affairs committee will discuss the sending of the draft statement to the plenary of the Riigikogu for debate and voting on Tuesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, the speaker of the Riigikogu, Lauri Hussar, and the chairman of the foreign affairs committee, Marko Mihkelson, will open an exhibition on the history of Crimean Tatars, titled "QIRIM İÇÜN / IN THE NAME OF CRIMEA," in the second floor gallery of the building of the Riigikogu.

The exhibition has been prepared in cooperation with the embassy of Ukraine in Estonia, and representatives of the Embassy and the Ukrainian community will attend the opening. Permanent representative of the president of Ukraine in Crimea, Tamila Tasheva, will deliver an online address.

Since the beginning of 2022, the Riigikogu has adopted eight statements and one communication to condemn Russia's activities and to express support to Ukraine. The Riigikogu has also recognized the actions committed by the armed forces of the Russian Federation in the military aggression against Ukraine as an act of genocide against the Ukrainian nation, and has declared Russia a terrorist regime and the Russian Federation a state sponsor of terrorism, whose actions must be confronted together. The Riigikogu has also supported the establishment of a center for investigating Russia's crime of aggression by the European Union in The Hague, called on the countries of the world to contribute in every way to the activities of the center, and to continue with efforts to set up an international special tribunal.

The Riigikogu has supported Ukraine's wish to become a member of NATO, requested holding to account individually those involved in planning, preparation, launching and committing the crime of aggression against Ukraine, and called on establishing for this a special international tribunal under the auspices of the UN. In February this year, the plenary of the Riigikogu adopted a Statement in which it condemned the deliberate and systematic deportation of Ukrainian children by Russia in violation of international law, and demanded the release of such children and the ensuring of their safe return to Ukraine.