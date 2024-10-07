The second most popular topic on Z-blogs is a recent case of drone operators, whose aliases were «Ernest» and «Goodwin.» Due to a conflict with their commander, they were assigned to an assault unit and sent into battle, where they were killed. This caused enormous indignation among war correspondents, who demanded a reckoning with the commanders who sent the soldiers they didn't like to their deaths.

Putin's recent decree on the exemption from criminal liability of those who have fought in the «special military operation» in Ukraine is also being actively discussed. Many Z-bloggers have been suspicious of the decree: the proportion of former criminals among Russian soldiers is already high. One of the bloggers recalls a case where a young man arrived at the front directly from a penal colony, where he had been doing time for a murder and eating the heart of his victim. He had been sentenced to 25 years in prison, of which he did three; he then signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense and went to Ukraine. A few months later, this young man killed a fellow serviceman, was convicted and sentenced to 15 years in prison, but returned to the front a year later. And the blogger asks: «Do such fighters, who have killed more Russians than khokhols, cause more good or bad?» But the main conclusion that war correspondents come to is that the decree implies relinquishing mobilization in favor of repeat-offending criminals.