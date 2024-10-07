ANDREY KUZICHKIN Z-bloggers – the main tool for zombifying Russian society

At the time, it was a few dozen journalists who provided information in a fashion that was beneficial to the Kremlin, wrote in specialized publications, occasionally appeared on central television channels, and didn't have a big audience. However, everything changed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Former war correspondents quickly transformed into Z-bloggers and created an entire military information metaverse on social media.
The military troubadours are especially active in the domain of Telegram channels. The choice of namely this resource for the dissemination of Russian war propaganda can be explained by the fact that among those in Russia who trust television as the main source of information, more than 50 percent are staunch supporters of the war in Ukraine. Among those who place more trust in YouTube and Telegram channels there are significantly fewer supporters – 30 and 38 percent, respectively (Levada Center survey, August 2024). Therefore, propagandistic efforts are aimed specifically at increasing the share of pro-war people among Russia's internet users. Simultaneously, YouTube is slowing down.
Putin personally meets with war correspondents, holds gatherings with them, and thereby transfers a portion of his political resources to them.
The army of Z-bloggers consists of representatives of the state media, non-professional journalists, and participants in combat operations. Many Z-bloggers create their coverage directly on the front lines, can get wounded, killed, and achieve the status of heroes or even martyrs. This was the case with war correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky, who was killed in an assassination attack in St. Petersburg in April 2023. And on September 30, 2024, Putin awarded the title of Hero of Russia to Yevgeny Poddubny, a war correspondent for Rossiya 24, who was severely wounded in the Kursk Oblast. Putin personally meets with war correspondents, holds gatherings with them, and thereby transfers a portion of his political resources to them. And of course, this is a clear signal that war correspondents are led by the Kremlin and that all their activities are coordinated by the Russian presidential administration.