ESTCOY-20 hands over Inherent Resolve duties to new rotation in Iraq

The members of the new contingent will continue to perform tasks in base protection, rapid response, close personal protection and counseling operations for the next five months.

The rotation of ESTCOY-20 on the mission Inherent Resolve lasted for approximately seven months.

The aim of the US-led operation Inherent Resolve is to advise and support the local security forces until they are able to independently defeat Islamic extremist groups and ensure peace and stability in the country. Islamic extremism poses a security threat in Europe and worldwide.

The Estonian defense force contingent has been contributing to the operation since April 2023. The mandate is for up to 110 military personnel to be deployed to the operation. By participating in the operation, Estonia makes a direct contribution to the fight against terrorism and other serious security threats affecting Europe and NATO member states.