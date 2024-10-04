Luxembourg supports training of Ukrainian cyber defenders in Estonia

The program is aimed at Ukrainian students, doctoral students and researchers, offering them the opportunity to acquire specific experiences and skills in the cyber field at the NATO CCDCOE.

The program is inviting 10 interns to join the center over the next two years to work on projects involving future cyber technologies, international law and cyber operations. The previous experience of the participation of students from the United States and other countries in the work of the center has shown the effectiveness and positive impact of this type of program on national defense.

«Comprehensive support for Ukraine is a priority for Luxembourg. At a time when cyber threats are growing, the role of information and communication technology in the military field is increasing, and Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine continues, I am pleased to sign a declaration that will allow Ukrainian students and researchers to complete an internship program at the NATO CCDCOE,» Backes said.

«The NATO CCDCOE brings together 39 countries that are jointly fighting cyber threats. State-sponsored initiatives such as Luxembourg's support to Ukraine are an excellent example of how NATO CCDCOE is the best organization to build cyber defense cooperation between countries,» Mart Noosma, director of NATO CCDCOE, said. «Supporting the development of Ukraine's new generation of leaders is the best thing we can do to better integrate Ukraine with the European Union and NATO.»

Founded in 2008, the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence (NATO CCDCOE) operating in Tallinn has grown into the largest NATO center of excellence and offers NATO and its members the most up-to-date and modern expertise on developments in the cyber domain. To date, all 32 NATO member states and seven non-NATO countries have joined the center.