The Socialist interior minister, Lauri Läänemets, promised already half a year ago that Orthodox churches in Estonia cannot continue operating under the authority of Patriarch Kirill of Russia, but there's still no decisive action. Just as the Socialists are vehemently opposed to depriving citizens of the aggressor states of their right to vote, there's apparently no full courage to address the church focused on glorifying war and killing, because they would very much like to get the votes that have slipped away from the Center Party in the local elections.

I fully agree with what Läänemets said to ERR back on April 5: «So what difference there is between a Muslim religious leader who says that all people in the Western world must be killed, and Patriarch Kirill in Moscow who says that all Ukrainians must be killed and that we are at holy war with all other religions.» Based on that, I expected Läänemets to take effective action, but unfortunately, this has not been the case.