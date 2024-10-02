Rail Baltic Estonia announces procurements potentially worth over one billion euros

As a result of the alliance procurement, two contracts will be signed for the construction of the Rail Baltic main line between Ülemiste in Tallinn and the southwestern Estonian city of Pärnu, and between Pärnu and the Estonian-Latvian border, the total value of which, together with additional possibilities for the procurement of strategic materials, may reach 932 million euros. In addition, a procurement of 57 million euros was announced for the construction of the Linda terminal building at Ülemiste.

«Rail Baltic will connect Estonia to the European railway network, creating a new economic and mobility corridor that will benefit not only the Baltic countries, but also Finland, Central Europe, and further regions. The time impact of its construction on our economy is clearly positive, bringing an estimated over 650 million euros in tax revenue to the state budget. Today we are celebrating a significant milestone in the development of the Rail Baltic in Estonia by announcing the largest infrastructure procurement in the country's history, with a value of nearly a billion euros,» Minister of Infrastructure Vladimir Svet said.