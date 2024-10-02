Conflict brewing again in Estonia's defense field

Or why did he so grandly raise the subject of higher state officials needing a "cooling-off period" and question Martin Herem and Kusti Salm's move to the defense industry? Similar thoughts are often expressed by him on a much greater scale in chats with people behind the scenes, sources tell Postimees. In short, he is found to be stirring up too much trouble. Moreover, a sense of resentment towards Salm and employees of his own ministry is too evident in Pevkur's behavior and posture.

As it emerges from the minutes of the national defense committee, Kiili wants to summon all four deputy secretaries general of the Defense Ministry as part of the report. On the one hand, some sources have told Postimees that the assumption that the intention is to find a pretext for getting rid of certain people is overly far-fetched. If Pevkur really wanted to do this, there would be much simpler ways than going through such a long process via the Riigikogu. However, others concede that making changes in the ministry would not be so simple: it is not possible to lay off people because the work needs to be done, and outright dismissal is either awkward or impossible if there are no direct work-related criticisms. Thus, this report could indeed create such reproaches.