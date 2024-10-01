RAUL EAMETS The opaque state budget and non-existent cuts

Looking at the budget, we see that next year's expenditures will grow by 3.5 percent compared to the previous year. Cuts, in the context of the budget pending, mean reallocating funds within the budget – adding to some areas while reducing others. However, if we were to talk about real cuts, it should mean that expenses are reduced or, at the very least, not increased. If total expenditures are rising, then we cannot speak of cuts.

Second, the budget's clarity and transparency is a problem. The activity-based budgeting approach has been criticized a lot, as it is difficult to see where the money actually goes when the budget lists vague programs and activities. I haven't seen a single company where budget lines would include «improving employee well-being», «enhancing management assurance», and «making owners happy». But that's exactly how the state budget is structured now.

We have, for example, the «Money Smart State» program. If you dig deeper, it turns out that the main part of the program is interest payments (sic!). In addition, it includes around 50 million in labor costs and management costs. In the second graph, the same program includes the formulation and implementation of fiscal policy (including interest payments), the development of the financial environment and the formulation of tax and customs policies. Instead, there could be a clear breakdown of expenditure lines by ministries and agencies. Pensions are paid in our country under the «Senior Citizens Program». Why can't we just talk about pension costs? The reason is that, in addition to pensions and benefits, which amount to 3.8 billion euros, this program also includes a million euros for the well-being and social inclusion of the elderly. Additionally, family allowances and parental benefits are included under this program. The importance of children and families has been placed within the elderly program. Congratulations! And this could go on for pages.