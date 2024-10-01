HEIDO VITSUR Why does Estonia constantly have only bad and very bad options on the table?

Peeter Raudsepp, the head of the Estonian Institute of Economic Research, argued in an interview with Postimees on September 23 that our biggest problems in the economy are production costs that have swelled too much for goods that tend to have low value added; that our neighboring countries have action plans, but we have wasted our time. He saw greater innovation as a way out of the current impasse, and he was right.

Although there have only been two periods in the past 33 years of economic history where Estonia, generally a well-performing country, has fared worst in the world as measured by such universal yardstick as GDP growth, our ability to 'do well' has been declining for a long time, albeit quite slowly. It seems that Estonia, once so dynamic, has for some reason lost the ambition necessary for further progress while enjoying its initial success. In other words, we did not see the need to be sufficiently innovative.

These two occasions when we fared worse than others were the global financial crisis and the current economic downturn. However, compared to the financial crisis, our situation now is somewhat different. But only somewhat.